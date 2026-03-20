New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Industrialist Anil Ambani was questioned for about seven hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Rs 2929.05 crore alleged bank fraud case against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) as he reappeared before the Investigating Officer on Friday.

According to a press release by the CBI, the FIR on August 21, 2025, was filed against Anil Ambani and several others on a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI) in relation to allegations of fraud

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During the investigation of this case, CBI had summoned accused Anil Ambani for interrogation on Thursday. As per the release, the interrogation remained incomplete, and he was summoned again to the CBI office today.

The complaint by SBI, which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 Banks namely Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, e-Oriental Bank of Commerce, was based on a forensic audit report that alleges large-scale diversion and misutilisation of loan funds through interlinked and circuitous transactions among group entities during the period 2013-17.

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This resulted in wrongful loss of Rs 2929.05 Crores to SBI out of the total exposure of Rs 19694.33 crores involving 17 public sector banks.

As per the probe agency, subsequent to registration of the case on the basis of a complaint from CBI, separate complaints were received from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. Further, another case has been registered against M/s Reliance Communications Limited, Anil Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, on February 25 on the basis of a complaint dated February 24 received from Bank of Baroda, which includes exposure of e-Dena Bank and e-Vijaya Bank.

Also, another case has been registered against Reliance Communications Limited, its directors Anil Ambani, Manjari Ashok Kacker and others unknown, including unknown public servants, on March 5 on the basis of a complaint dated February 2 received from Punjab National Bank, which includes exposure of e-United Bank of India.

The press release stated that CBI obtained search warrants from the court of Special Judge for CBI, Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of Reliance Communications Limited, residential premises of Anil Ambani, all at Mumbai on August 23, 2025. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches. (ANI)

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