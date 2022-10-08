New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said.

Also Read | Air Force Day 2022: 'Weapon Systems Branch Approved for IAF', Says Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Sanjay, who had served as PS to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)