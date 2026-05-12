India News | CBI Registers FIR into Alleged Paper Leak in NEET-UG 2026

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam under various sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

The FIR was registered based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

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The FIR has been registered for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, apart from PCA and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act.

Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation.

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Earlier in the day, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns over the integrity of the process. The government also announced that the exam will be re-conducted on a later date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs from central agencies raised concerns about the examination process and its transparency. (ANI)

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