New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Over 180 students from Delhi government schools scored above 95 per cent marks while the number of schools with 100 per cent pass percentage is over five times more than last year, according to CBSE data on class 10 results declared on Tuesday.

A total of 750 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is over five times more than the last year's figure of 147.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 97.52 per cent, over 11 per cent higher than last year's pass percentage of 82.61.

"Today, class 10 results have been declared. Our 186 students have scored above 95 per cent marks. Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 97.52 per cent. Congratulations to students, their parents and Team Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Out of 2.30 lakh candidates from the government schools in Delhi, 5,419 have been placed under compartment while 300 have been put under the essential repeat category.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "I feel proud of our result in CBSE class 10. It is due to CM Arvind Kejriwal's governance model that our government schools are setting an example in the country".

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 per cent in this year's class 10 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent. The overall pass percentage in Delhi region stood at 98.07 pc.

