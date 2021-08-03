Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

New Delhi, August 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are to be announced on Tuesday at 12 noon.

"CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. #CBSEResults #CBSE, " said CBSE HQ in a tweet. CBSE Class X Results 2021 Today: Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12 Noon.

The CBSE also announced on its Twitter handle that the results could be accessed on the website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

"Dear Students Results can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on /cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin... #CBSEResults #CBSE," said CBSE HQ on its Twitter handle.

