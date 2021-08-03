New Delhi, August 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are to be announced on Tuesday at 12 noon.

"CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. #CBSEResults #CBSE, " said CBSE HQ in a tweet. CBSE Class X Results 2021 Today: Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12 Noon.

The CBSE also announced on its Twitter handle that the results could be accessed on the website cbseresults.nic.in.

"Dear Students Results can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on /cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin... #CBSEResults #CBSE," said CBSE HQ on its Twitter handle.

