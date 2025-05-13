New Delhi, May 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE 10th Result 2025 today, May 13. The CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 was announced at 1 PM today. Students who appeared for the CBSE Board Class 10th examination can check the results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their Class 10th results on cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in. It must be noted that earlier in the day, CBSE announced the Class 12th board exam results.

This year, the CBSE Class 10th board exam was held in a pen-and-paper mode. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18. Around 24 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exams in 84 subjects. The CBSE Class 10th recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. Students can check and download their CBSE Class 10th scorecards using details such as roll number, date of birth, etc. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 12, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

How To Check CBSE 10th Results 2025:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Class 10th result link

Fill in login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Board Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Check your CBSE Board 10th Result 2025 scorecard thoroughly

Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

Students can also check the CBSE Board Results for Class 10 Examinations by via SMS. They need to send a message reading "cbse10 (roll no)" or "cbse12 (roll no) (school no) (centre no)" to 7738299899. Post which, the results will be displayed on your mobile number. According to the details, the girls have attained a pass percentage of 95 per cent, outperforming the boys, who secured a 92.63 per cent pass percentage. It is also learned that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) has emerged as the topper with an impressive pass percentage of 99.49 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 examinations. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Declares Maharashtra Board Results for 10th Class at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org, Know How To Check Marksheet.

Students who fail in any subject can take the supplementary exams, which the board will administer following the announcement of the CBSE Class 10th results. Students who are not happy with their performance can also request mark verification or result improvement. For more details, check the official CBSE website.

