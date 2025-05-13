Delhi, May 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the much-awaited Class 12 results today, May 13, at around 11:30 AM. In a press conference, the board announced that this year, 88.39% of students successfully cleared the board exams. As students rushed to the CBSE official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check their scorecard, people have started to look for the list of toppers' names.

While the girls outshone the boys again this year with a pass percentage rate of 91.64%, the boys managed to score 85.70%. CBSE also noted that transgender students scored a 100% pass percentage rate compared to the previous year, when the same stood at 50%. Notably, the CBSE has decided not to release the toppers list for Class 12 exams this year as well. CBSE 10th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 10 Examinations, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

Why Has CBSE Decided Not to Release the Toppers' List?

CBSE opted not to release the toppers' list to avoid fostering unhealthy competition between students. Instead the board opted to release other key details such as the overall pass percentage, region specific, schools and gender wise results. As per the data released by the board, Trivandrum emerged the top region with 99.91 % pass percentage, followed by Vijawada, Chennai, and Bengaluru. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 12, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

This year a total of 1704368 students registered for the CBSE class 12 exams while only 1692794 students actully appeared for the exam. Compared to previous year the CBSE saw a 0.41% increase in its Class 12 results, as 1496307 students passed the exams. It is to be noted that over 1.29 lakh candidates have be placed in compartment while 1,11,544 candidates managed to score above 90% marks and 24,867 candidates scared above 95% marks in Class 12 board exams in 2025.

