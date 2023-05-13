New Delhi, May 13: With the announcement of results of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), the Board will commence post-result counselling service to students and parents on May 13 to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results.

According to a press note by the CBSE, the Board has provided counselling services to students and parents for the past 25 years to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results. CBSE Counselling 2023 Today: Board To Conduct Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling Till May 27.

It also said, that after the CBSE exam results were announced, the Board will start its post-result counselling service on May 13 and will continue until May 27.

"With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start 'post-result annual psychological counselling' from today, 13th May which will continue till 27th May. For the last 25 years, CBSE has been providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results in two phases respectively," said CBSE.

As per the CBSE press note, the post-counselling services would be conducted in two phases respectively. The first phase would include the counselling service to both the students and parents to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results. CBSE Exam 2024 Date: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examinations to Begin on This Date Next Year.

In the second phase, a Tele-Helpline was provided for Tele-counselling under experts from various educational backgrounds. "During the 2nd Phase, a total of 59 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Tele-Counselling. Out of these, 53 are from India, while 6 experts are from the United Arab Emirates and Oman," it said.

The statement provided Centralized Toll-Free Access all over India and said that students could dial the toll-free number from any part of the country to avail of the services provided by the CBSE tele-counselling Helpline and that it also provided a counselling link on the CBSE website which would offer helpful information in case of stress-related anxiety or stress.

It further said, "Students can dial a toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from any part of the country which will give centralized access to CBSE tele-counselling Helpline, information and helpful tips to parents and students in case of result related anxiety or stress. The 'Counseling link' on the CBSE website also provides helpful information and help to stakeholders in multiple ways."

