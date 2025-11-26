Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, launched the second edition of its flagship industry-research interface initiative, SIDDHI 2.0 (Scientific Innovation in Drug Development, Healthcare & Integration), in Vijayawada.

According to an official release from the Ministry of AYUSH, the two-day national conclave has been organised by the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Vijayawada, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vijayawada Zone.

Also Read | Who Is Rajendra Panchal, the Maharashtra Labourer Whose Photo Fueled Harmful Stereotypes Against Indians?.

The programme commenced with a formal inaugural session graced by Prof. Vd. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS; K. Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Director (Ayush), Government of Andhra Pradesh; Dr N. Srikanth, Deputy Director General, CCRAS; Kiran Bhupatiraju, CEO, Laila Nutra Pvt. Ltd. and Chemiloids Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; Dr V. Nagalakshmi, Chairperson (CII), Vijayawada Zone; and Dr B. Venkateshwarlu, Assistant Director (I/c), RARI, Vijayawada.

During the inaugural ceremony, CCRAS released its medico-historical publication, "Evolution of Ayurveda, Siddha & Unani Drug Regulations in India", along with the Drug Inventory Management System portal. The conclave is positioned as a major national platform advancing the scientific, industrial and commercial ecosystem of Ayurveda.

Also Read | Deepti Chaurasia Dies by Suicide: Rajshree and Kamla Pasand Owner's Daughter-in-Law Ends Life in Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

Building on the momentum created by PRAGATI-2024 (Pharma Research in Ayurgan and Techno-Innovation), SIDDHI 2.0 marks a strategic shift towards research-led product development, indigenous technology advancement, accelerated translational pathways, and industry partnerships--key elements of India's evolving Ayush innovation agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, underlined that lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise and that Ayurveda's wellness-centric approach is increasingly relevant. He appreciated CII's support in enabling direct engagement between CCRAS and the pharmaceutical sector through platforms such as SIDDHI.

Highlighting various CCRAS initiatives, including SPARK, SMART, PDF fellowships, and research-methodology programmes, he reiterated CCRAS's commitment to collaborative research and assured industry stakeholders that IPR generated through joint work would be shared equitably.

K. Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Director (Ayush), Government of Andhra Pradesh, noted that the number of Ayurveda colleges and pharmaceutical units in the State remains limited and proposed the establishment of a National Ayurveda Institute. He emphasised that SIDDHI 2.0 brings all key stakeholders onto a single platform and added that while modern science has increased lifespan, Ayurveda can ensure a healthier lifespan.

Dr N. Srikanth, Deputy Director General, CCRAS, informed that the Council has validated over 150 Ayurvedic formulations, including herbo-mineral preparations. He encouraged the industry to utilise CCRAS's extensive data, spanning quality, safety, and toxicity studies, and highlighted the organisation's industry-friendly research policy, which includes IPR-sharing provisions. He also mentioned CCRAS's support to Ayurveda-based, AI-driven, technology-enabled and other innovative start-ups.

The event featured multiple technical sessions led by experts from CCRAS and representatives of leading organisations such as Himalaya Wellness Company. CCRAS scientists showcased the facilities, key research outcomes, products and technologies developed, and formulations under various stages of development. Further, the possible areas of collaboration with the industries were also discussed. The first day witnessed active participation from diverse pharmaceutical stakeholders, fostering discussions aimed at accelerating evidence-based growth in the Ayurveda sector.

SIDDHI 2.0 witnessed the participation of over 100 delegates, including representatives from more than 25 leading Ayurvedic pharmaceutical companies from Southern India--such as Himalaya Wellness Company, Oushadhi, IMPCOPS, Laila Nutra Pvt. Ltd., and Imis Pharmaceuticals--along with researchers, clinicians, academicians, State Ayush officials, and postgraduate scholars from Dr NRS Ayurvedic College, Vijayawada. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)