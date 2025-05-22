New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday, applauded the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force for its significant contribution to Operation Sindoor, highlighting the Air Force's vital role in integrated military operations.

According to a statement from the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff, CDS Chauhan visited the Headquarters of Western Air Command in the national capital, discussing operations with Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C). The visit reaffirmed the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to joint preparedness and synergised air operations.

Earlier on May 14, CDS Chauhan, along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh provided a a direct perspective from the leadership of the Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

During the deliberations, insights into the Tri-Services synergy achieved during the operation were deliberated upon

Insights on the TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated Strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi-domain operations, with an exceptional degree of Jointness and Integration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks," read a statement from HQ IDS.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

