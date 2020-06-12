India News | CDVO Arrested by Vigilance for Carrying Unaccounted Cash

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) A Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) in Odisha was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday after being caught with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh.

On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Dr A K Tripathy, CDVO, Baripada as illegal gratification from his subordinate staff, the vigilance officers kept a close watch over his movement and activity, a vigilance statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Accordingly, on Friday vigilance officers of Balasore Division intercepted him at Hatapada of Betnoti-Badasahi road under Mayurbhanj District, while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar from Baripada in a car, it said.

During interception, a sum of Rs 3,91,000 was found from the possession of Dr Tripathy. The money was kept in five separate envelopes in a handbag which he could not account for satisfactorily, the vigilance said.

Also Read | 'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol.

In this connection, a case has been registered against the CDVO and he has been arrested, it said.

Following the interception, his residential house at Jayadev Vatika, Bhubaneswar and office chamber and rented house at Baripada were searched simultaneously, while his car has been seized. The investigation is in progress, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)