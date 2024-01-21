New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Central Government hospitals in Delhi will remain closed for half a day on Monday due to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

According to the official memorandum, Central Government hospitals will remain closed until 2:30 p.m. and emergency services will remain open on January 22.

The two premier medical institutes, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, are going to observe a half-day.

According to the official memorandum, "AIIMS Delhi will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, all critical clinical services shall remain functional."

"All appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will be functional. If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning," said an official from AIIMS

However, according to the circular of Lady Hardinge Medical College, "OPD services are to remain open from 8:00 am to 10:00 am"

"Another Central Government hospital, Safdarjung, will remain closed till 2:00 pm, but OPD services will remain from 8:00-10:00 am and lab services will be available till 11:30 am, but elective surgeries will be closed," the official memorandum added.

Meanwhile, offices of the Delhi government will remain closed for half a day on Monday due to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices, urban local bodies, autonomous bodies, undertakings and boards on January 22 on account of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, LG office said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent the proposal for half-day closure to the Lt Governor, CM office officials said.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have also announced a half-day (till 2.30 pm) in government offices on January 22. (ANI)

