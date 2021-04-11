Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Central Railways on Saturday has registered a case with Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT station in Mumbai against an unidentified person under relevant sections of IPC for investigation over an "edited video" which was in circulation creating panic amongst the public.

Fake videos of overcrowding at CSMT railway stations were posted on social media platforms on April 7.

The central railway PRO office provided the mobile number from where the fake videos were posted.

In the order by Central railways, it read, "It is to bring to your notice that a video clip has gone viral on 07.04.2021 on social media showing heavy rush of a passenger at CSMT railway station. A CD containing the video clip is enclosed for ready reference. But there was no such crowd situation in the past couple of days at CSMT station as shown in the viral clip. RPF has deployed sufficient manpower to handle the crowd at CSMT, LTT, KYN, DR and TNA stations in coordination with GRP."

"A video clip was gone viral on social media in the evening of 07.04.2021, wherein a crowd of people is seen at CSMT station, due to which people are being misled. This viral clip on social media can create fear among the public and also panic like situation. This old video clip is being shared/viral from a mobile number. It is therefore requested to kindly investigate the viral video clip by cyber cell and take appropriate legal action against the person who posted this clip on social media and also withdraw this video clip from social media, please." (ANI)

