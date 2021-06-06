New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A central team from Union Home Ministry (MHA) will visit Cyclone Yaas affected areas in West Bengal and assess the damages, sources said on Sunday.

The three-member team headed by S K Shashi, Joint secretary, MHA JS (MHA), which arrives in the state today, will hold meeting with the officials of Disaster Management and Finance Department in Nabanna, the state secretariat on June 9.

"The team will hold meetings with officials of Disaster Management and Finance Department in Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat. The team will also visit Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore," said the sources.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in West Bengal on May 26-27. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered the impact of the cyclone. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected.

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the state and held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre. (ANI)

