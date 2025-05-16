New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Centre has allowed the National Recruitment Agency, mandated to conduct online examinations to screen government job aspirants, to perform Aadhaar-based authentication on a voluntary basis for different stakeholders, including applicants and public exam functionaries.

The NRA, a multi-agency body approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2020, is entrusted with the task of conducting a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for Group B and Group C posts.

In a notification, the personnel ministry said the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication "on voluntary basis for establishing the identity of applicants, public examination functionaries and other stakeholders involved in public examinations during various stages of the exams, including registration on the NRA portal, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facilities".

The agency shall adhere to all the relevant provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the notification dated May 15 said.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha last year, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said the NRA was conducting a detailed study of the prevalent recruitment systems in Central and state governments to conduct free and fair examination.

The minister was responding to a query whether the NRA conducted any recruitment tests since its inception.

"The NRA is conducting a detailed study of the prevalent recruitment systems in Central and state governments and the procedure followed by various public examination authorities (PEAs) for the conduct of examination.

"It is also examining the issues which are likely to arise in the new examination system and address them ab initio so as to conduct a free and fair examination," Singh said in the reply dated July 25, 2024.

The minister said the NRA was also in the process of developing protocols and policy frameworks to address various issues associated with the conduct of the new examination system as well as evolving effective means for ensuring compliance of normative standards and guidelines by all concerned.

The Centre earlier allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, both at the time of registration and during various stages of examinations and recruitment.

The UPSC conducts different recruitment exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various Central ministries and departments.

