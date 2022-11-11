New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Centre is committed to provide foolproof security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is trying hard to promote livelihood opportunities with a special focus on the needs of minorities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office made the remarks during an interaction with National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who called on him and discussed the status of security as well as education and employment opportunities for Hindus, including Kashmiri Pandits, and Sikhs living in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Clearing Landfill Sites, Ending Corruption in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Among AAP’s 10 Guarantees for Polls.

Lalpura apprised Singh about some of the initiatives such as providing scholarship, training and extending loan facilities at affordable rates and organising ‘Hunar Haat', an initiative to showcase and promote traditional and exquisite skills of master artisans.

He said the commission will grant more funds for the training of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 700 Companies of Central Armed Forces to Be Deployed for Upcoming Polls.

"The Centre is committed to provide foolproof security to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir and trying hard to promote livelihood opportunities with a special focus on the needs and requirements of minorities living there," the minister said.

He asked the commission to direct its focus to the preservation and enrichment of culture and language of the minorities.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme designed to address the development deficits of the identified minority concentrated areas, Singh said it would continue to support states and UTs in creating infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people and reduce imbalances.

Under PMJVK, 80 per cent of the resources are utilised for projects related to education, health and skill development, of which at least 33-40 per cent earmarked for creation of assets or facilities for women and girls.

Singh noted with satisfaction that under PMJVK, about 20 projects amounting to Rs 3.20 crore have been sanctioned for providing better health, education and other facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that under pre-matric and post-matric scholarships to the students of Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs 35 Crore has been sanctioned and more funds are in the offing, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)