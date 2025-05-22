India News | Centre Conducting Nationwide Hackathon on CCTV Solutions for Law Enforcement Agencies

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry is conducting a nationwide hackathon for developing "indigenous, secure, scalable and cost-effective" CCTV solutions tailored to specific needs of Indian law enforcement agencies, a government statement said Thursday.

Organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the hackathon aims at encouraging innovators, start-ups and research institutions to develop CCTV solutions for law enforcement agencies, it said.

The curtain-raiser event was held on May 9 wherein four problem statements were released -- development of secure and indigenous CCTV hardware and systems, integration of Artificial Intelligence and smart video analytics, strengthening cyber security across CCTV networks, and designing affordable and efficient surveillance solutions.

The grand finale of the hackathon is to be held in last week of June 2025, where top three entries will be awarded with cash prizes.

The top entry will be given Rs 5 lakh with the second and third entries getting Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Five consolation prizes will also be awarded to select entries that demonstrate exceptional promise and creativity, the statement said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, Union government is committed to creating a cyber-secure Bharat," the statement said.

Hackathon is being conducted with the assistance of NCRB and technical support is being provided by CyberPeace Foundation, it said.

"The winning solutions achieved from hackathon are expected to play a transformative role in enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in policing," the statement said.

