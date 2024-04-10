New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Central government has provided 'Y+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party state in-charge of Sikkim Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, sources said on Wednesday.

Jaiswal has been facilitated the security only in Sikkim-- a move taken following the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on threat analysis report of the Intelligence Bureau.

Earlier in 2022, the BJP national president, JP Nadda, appointed Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as state in-charge of the Sikkim BJP.

The MHA has also provided 'Y' category CRPF security cover to BJP's Dilli Ram Thapa in Sikkim.

Sikkim has 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. Polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Earlier, the Central government provided 'Y+ escort' category CRPF security cover to former Indian Ambassador to the US and recently inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Taranjeet Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu has been granted security cover for across India following an order issued earlier this week by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA took the decision to extend the security cover to Sandhu based on a recent threat analysis report received from Intelligence Bureau.

The Central government earlier sanctioned 'Y+' category security cover administered by the CRPF for Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate vying for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Sources reveal that the CRPF security arrangement is exclusively provided to the BJP leader for Telangana.

The Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held simultaneously on April 19.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Das Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front secured victory. Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim in 2019. (ANI)

