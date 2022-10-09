Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Centre has made efforts in the last 8 years to bring peace and enhance connectivity in North East, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while presiding over the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati.

He said, "The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many efforts in the last 8 years to bring peace to the North East, for enhancing connectivity and giving priority to the development of the region."

Shah also said that financial discipline by the northeastern states is necessary to make India the second largest economy in the world.

The Home Minister pointed out three major roadblocks to the development of Noth East.

"There have been three major roadblocks to the development of the North East for decades - violence by extremist groups, lack of rail, road and air connectivity and lack of thrust on development of the Northeast by previous governments," Shah said.

"Everyone in the country considers the languages, cultures, cuisines and costumes of the North East as its heritage and the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to preserve and promote the identity of this region," Shah further said.

The Home Minister further claimed that after finding the root cause of all the problems of the North East, the Government of India has made many efforts to solve them.

"The Indian economy is currently ranked fifth in the world and financial discipline by the Northeastern states is necessary to contribute to making it second in the world," Shah said at the meeting.

He also urged the Chief Ministers of North Eastern States to make full use of NESAC for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture and to appoint a nodal officer for NESAC in their States for its maximum and better utilization

The Home Minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to important campaigns like flood-free and drug-free North East.

"The Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that all-round development of the country is possible by taking all the languages of India together and a provision has been made in the new National Education Policy that primary education should only be in the mother tongue," Shah said.

"Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a Multi-State cooperative society by merging Amul and 5 other cooperative societies have been started," Shah further said.

He claimed that more than 500 laboratories have been made across the country to certify the quality of soil and natural products.

"The process of forming a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperatives for certification of natural products has also started. After certification of these products, this cooperative society will also ensure their export, so that the profit will go directly to the bank accounts of the farmers," Shah said

Highlighting the importance of natural farming and digital farming Shah said that natural farming and digital farming are a matter of priority for the government of India.

"I would like to request to keep the North Eastern States free from the use of single-use plastic for environmental protection. The Purpose of hydropower plants is not only to generate energy but can also be used in flood prevention. Besides the ideal use of 271 wetlands, it can also help in preventing floods," Shah said at the meeting. (ANI)

