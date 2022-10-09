Mumbai, October 9: The Mumbai Police recently booked a husband and wife duo for allegedly duping an insurance company to claim insurance worth Rs 50 lakh. According to reports, the couple cheated the firm after plotting the husband's death in order to claim Rs 50 lakh insurance. However, the duo ran out of luck when the insurance firm found out the truth during verification and background check.

According to a report in Midday, accused Prakash Mane (36) took an insurance policy on his name in January this year. The insurance policy covered death benefits worth Rs 25 lakh and and accidental benefits which was again worth Rs 25 lakh. Mane has put his wife's name as nominee. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

A few months later, Mane's wife told the insurance firm that her husband died in an accident on March 6. She even went to the firm and 10 days later claimed insurance. Cops also said that in order to support her claim for the insurance, Mane's wife submitted her husband's death certificate, panchanama and autopsy report. Surprisingly, she also gave a certificate given by the police and a copy of her and her husband's brothers statement to them.

In order to corroborate her statements and documents, the insurance firm contacted various departments. They even wrote a letter to them, however, cops said that the firm received a response stating that the documents submitted by the woman were bogus. Maharashtra Shocker: Doctor Booked for Wrong Sonography Report Leading to Pregnant Woman's Death in Kalyan.

Following this, the officials from the insurance firm filed a complaint against the woman and her husband with the Dindoshi Police. Acting on their compliant, the cops booked the husband wife duo for cheating and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

