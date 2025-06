New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Centre has increased central deputation allowance for certain categories of officers, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The revised rates of Central Secretariat (Deputation on Tenure) Allowance (CDTA) are admissible to the officers of all India services and organised Group A central services on their appointment as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director in the central secretariat under the Central Staffing Scheme, the order issued on Wednesday said.

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000.

"In consideration of references received from various ministries/departments and after due consultation with Department of Expenditure, it has been decided that the ceiling will further rise by 25 per cent each time Dearness Allowance increases by 50 per cent," the DoPT said.

