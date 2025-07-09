New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central government has cumulatively invested Rs 38,572 crore in the fisheries sector since 2015, resulting in a doubling of fish production in the country, a press release stated.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, since 2015, the Government of India has infused an accumulative investment to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore in the fisheries sector. As a result, India's fish production rose from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to a record 195 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25, marking 104 per cent growth. Inland fisheries and aquaculture witnessed a 140 per cent increase.

India's seafood exports have crossed Rs 60,500 crore, with shrimp production jumping by 270 per cent over the last decade.

The investment in the fisheries sector has been made under the government's Blue Revolution initiative. As per the Department of Fisheries' website, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries has merged all ongoing schemes under the umbrella of Blue Revolution.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will launch several key initiatives at the National Fish Farmers Day 2025 celebrations at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, on July 10.

The initiatives include the announcement of new Fisheries Clusters, the release of the ICAR Training Calendar, and the unveiling of guidelines on seed certification and hatchery operations aimed at ensuring quality, standardisation, and capacity building in the fisheries sector.

The Union Minister will also felicitate fisheries beneficiaries, including traditional fishers, cooperatives/FFPOs, KCC cardholders, and promising fisheries start-ups. In addition, virtual foundation stones will be laid, and select PMMSY-supported fisheries projects will be inaugurated, marking a strong push towards infrastructure development, entrepreneurship promotion, and inclusive growth in the sector, the press release said.

National Fish Farmer Day 2025 is celebrated to honour and commemorate the contributions of Professor Dr Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr K. H. Alikunhi, who guided the induced breeding and reproduction in Indian Major Carps using the Hypophysation technique on this day in 1957, which eventually led to a revolution in Inland Aquaculture. (ANI)

