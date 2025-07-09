Lucknow, July 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', calling it a proud moment for the entire nation. In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said, “Congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with Brazil's highest national honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross'. PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Brazil’s Highest Honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, During His State Visit (Watch Video).

“This prestigious recognition reflects your visionary leadership and dedicated efforts in strengthening India-Brazil relations through trust, cooperation, and shared global goals.” Describing the honour as “a proud moment for all Indians”, the chief minister said it symbolises the "growing global stature of Bharat". PM Narendra Modi Brazil Visit: ‘Want India-Brazil Relations to Be As Colourful As Carnival, As Passionate As Football’.

'It Reflects Your Visionary Leadership'

Congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with Brazil's highest national honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross'. This prestigious recognition reflects your visionary leadership and dedicated efforts in strengthening… pic.twitter.com/EP0WqGNbgz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 9, 2025

Prime Minister Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award. The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in recognition of PM Modi's contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms. This was the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.