New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a fresh attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Centre is not allowing the actual data about coronavirus to reach the people.

Taking to Twitter, he also said that the Centre is controlling the facts of the data related to the pandemic.

"Like employment and development, the Central government is not allowing the actual data about corona to reach the people. They may have not been able to control the pandemic but managed to control the truth about the pandemic," he said.

Gandhi had earlier urged his party colleagues to assist the public as he claimed that the current "system is failing." The Congress leader was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

According to official data, India recorded 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. (ANI)

