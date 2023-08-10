Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Central government through Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of Manjusha Ajay Deshpande Advocate, as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court.

Notification issued in this regards stated that, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Manjusha Ajay Deshpande, Advocate, as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office."

Last month Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of advocate Manjusha Ajay Deshpande for appointment as judge of the Bombay High Court, subject to central government’s approval.

The Supreme Court Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna in its resolution stated that Deshpande’s name was recommended by the High Court Collegium led by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta (now SC judge) on September 26, 2022. (ANI)

