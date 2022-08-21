The Finance Ministry on Sunday said that UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. It also stated that there is no consideration in the government to levy any charges for UPI services. "The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. The Finance Ministry also said that the government had provided financial support for the Digital Payment ecosystem last year.

Check Tweet:

The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly. (2/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 21, 2022

