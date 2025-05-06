Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): After the Home Ministry gave instruction to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the Centre should take the opposition into confidence and be prepared to face the situation after war.

He hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he was not efficient enough to handle war war-like situation in the country.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Singer Shaan Comes Out in Support of Fellow Musician, Says People Should Be 'More Patient and Tolerant'.

Sanjay Raut said, "Mock drills keep happening in the country where a war-like situation arises...We have the experience of 1971 and the Kargil war, if the govt wants to conduct a mock drill, then fine. In 1971, there was no means of communication, but today you can tell people what to do and what not to like it was done during Covid. Now it is a real war. The situation in the country after the war becomes very serious. For that, there should be discussions with the opposition. PM Modi should take everyone into confidence. Rahul Gandhi had called for a special session of Parliament."

He further said that the country is facing war war-like situation and the opposition won't do politics during this moment.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill in India: In a Boost to Civil Defence Amid Tensions With Pakistan, MHA to Organise Rehearsal Across 244 Categorised Districts on May 7.

"The situation which will arise in the country, is the Home Minister efficient in handling it? The Home Ministry is responsible for the anarchy in the country over the last 10 years. The way in which Pakistan is threatening and China is standing behind it, PM will have to make changes in the government, weak people like the Home Minister will have to be removed, and a National government will have to be formed. PM 's agenda is only to fight the war and win the election," he added.

In a boost to civil defence preparations amid tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised districts on May 7.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories. The exercise is planned up to the village level.

"Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The objectives also include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services, including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)