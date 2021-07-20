By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Centre will brief opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday, the sources said.

The sources said the government will give detailed information to all opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation across the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it.

They said the Prime Minister will also participate and would inform the leaders about the policies of the government.

The sources said during the meeting, a presentation will also be given to the Opposition floor leaders regarding the government's vaccine policy.

They said that an offer of the briefing was made to opposition parties during the all-party meeting on Sunday.

However, Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M) had argued that briefing to MPs by the Prime Minister other than in the House when the Parliament is in session would be a wrong precedent.

Their demand was that the Prime Minister should speak on all the issues in the House itself and give clarification on the questions of the members.

Sources in the government said that it has been clarified to the opposition that even after this meeting if there is demand for a discussion on the issue, the government is ready to discuss all issues in both the Houses under the rules and procedures. (ANI)

