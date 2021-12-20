New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Centre is likely to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls.

The Bill will be introduced further by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)

