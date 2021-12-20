Bengaluru, December 20: Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Result 2021 was released on Sunday, December 19. 2021. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the result on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET 2021 was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. Candidates need to login through their credentials.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the counselling round. The KEA will soon release a notification in this regard. The examinations authority also released the PGCET rank along with the result. The PGCET 2021 cut-offs and ranks for all streams will be released soon. TS Inter 1st Year Result Declared By Telangana Education Board At tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority - kea.kar.nic.in .

. Click on the link – “PGCET – 2021 Results” on the home page.

Enter your login details, including PGCET number.

Click on submit.

The Karnataka PGCET Result 2021, along with the rank will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The PGCET exams are conducted every year for admissions into MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech courses in affiliated institutes in Karnataka. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of candidates in the exam. After the counselling session, candidates will be called for document verification.

