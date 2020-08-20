Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Wednesday said it will begin despatching the bills for June from Thursday, keeping the unbilled units of March, April and May in abeyance for the time being.

The March-April amount will be recovered, but a decision on that will be taken later, a top company official said.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

"Consumers will have to pay only the June bill, which is based on actual meter reading. We are explaining the methodology in detail to each consumer. However, the unbilled portion is not waived but put on abeyance," he said.

CESC has a close to 33-lakh consumer base in Kolkata and its adjoining areas including Howrah.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

The July bill will be despatched 25-30 days after the June bill, company officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)