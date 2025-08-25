By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday informed the state Assembly that the recently conducted Common Eligibility Test (CET) was held successfully across the state and was widely appreciated, with citizens celebrating it like a festival.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), government officials, Roadways staff, teachers, and the people of Haryana for their role in the smooth conduct of the examination. He informed that a total of 13,48,893 candidates had registered for the CET, out of which 12,46,797 appeared, with several districts recording more than 92 per cent attendance.

Saini explained that whenever examinations are held in multiple sessions, the process of normalisation is followed, as was done in 2022 when the test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He acknowledged that some biometric machines faced glitches on the first day, but those were rectified before the exams began. If any student still encountered difficulty, their results would be verified using photographs and CCTV footage.

"No candidate was left stranded, if anyone was astray, it was only the opposition leaders," Saini remarked, taking a jibe at critics. He added that in cases where candidates reached the wrong examination centre, officials ensured their safe transport to the correct venue using government vehicles.

He further said that the CET has been given a validity of three years, and the exam has been conducted accordingly. The Chief Minister also informed the House that 1.87 lakh students from the Backwards Class community had downloaded their caste certificates from the official portal, and a correction portal will be opened within one to two days to facilitate necessary updates.

Responding to another question, Saini said that a compensation portal has been launched to address the issue of waterlogging in affected villages. Through this portal, farmers can upload details of their damaged crops, which are then verified by government officials before compensation is disbursed.

He highlighted that the government recently disbursed Rs 78.50 crore in compensation to farmers. Drawing a comparison with previous governments, he said that between 2004 and 2014, farmers were paid only Rs 1,158 crore in compensation, whereas the present government has already provided Rs 15,500 crore so far.

"The opposition tries to discredit the portal without reason, but it is through this very system that compensation has been delivered directly to farmers' homes in a transparent and efficient manner," the Chief Minister asserted. (ANI)

