Kondagaon, Jul 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her two minor sons drowned in a water-filled pit in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Basgaon village under Kondagaon police station area.

Also Read | Pune Reports 2,601 COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

As per preliminary information, the deceased Anita Sodhi (27) and her sons Sohan (5) and Mohan (2) had gone towards fields and did not return home, following which their relatives began looking for them, an official said.

Their bodies were spotted floating in a ditch adjacent to fields, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Felt in Katra Region.

Further investigation in underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)