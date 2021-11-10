Durg, Nov 10 (PTI) As part of Congress' 15-day nationwide mass agitation over inflation, the party's Chhattisgarh unit will hold programmes at booth levels across the state to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led Union Government, a party leader said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

A discussion to prepare a roadmap for the mass agitation was held during the meeting of the state Congress' executive body here on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, Lays Thrust on Zero-Tolerance Against Misuse of Afghan Territory.

Talking to reporters later, state Congress chief Mohan Markam said the 'Janjagran Abhiyan' will be held at the level of all 37,737 voting booths to highlight failures of the Narendra Modi government.

People will also be apprised about the achievements of the Congress government in the state, he said.

Discussion over the party's membership drive which began on November 1 and will conclude on March 31 was also held in the meeting, he said.

Markam moved a resolution extending thanks to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the state government for setting the target of procuring 105 lakh MT of paddy from farmers in the ongoing harvest season, and it was unanimously passed, a party statement said.

Another resolution condemning the Union government over price rise was also passed.

The excise duty on petrol and diesel should be brought down to the level prevalent during the Congress-led UPA government, Makram demanded. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Baghel accused the opposition BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state by raising “false” issues of communalism and conversion.

“The BJP is left with no issues. Therefore it has been trying to disturb the atmosphere by raising false issues of communalism and conversion. We have to make people aware about it,” Baghel said.

He has also instructed police to take stern action over complaints of religious conversion, he said.

The CM also hit out at the Centre for `failing' to provide fertilizers to farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)