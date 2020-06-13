Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | C'garh: Rs 100 Fine for Not Wearing Mask in Public Places

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 12:10 AM IST
Raipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Not wearing a mask in public places in Chhattisgarh will attract a fine of Rs 100, a state government statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of cabinet ministers and senior officials chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, it said.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said in the release that wearing face masks has been made mandatory for every citizen to prevent coronavirus infection from spreading, and anyone found not wearing a mask in public places will be fined Rs 100.

It was also decided that admission process in educational institutions, schools and colleges should be started in July.

According to the guidelines of the Centre, educational institutions can be opened from August keeping in view the circumstances at that time, he added.

