Raipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,00,881 on Friday as 118 people tested positive for the infection, while one death took the toll to 13,508, a health official said.

The recovery count reached 9,84,327 after 99 people were discharged from hospitals and 213 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,046 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported four new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,593, including 3,136 deaths. Bastar district recorded 17 new cases, Kanker 10 and Bijapur eight. With 30,450 samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,10,88,488," he added.

The official said 1.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Thursday, with 94.10 lakh people having received the first shot and 21.63 lakh getting the second jab as well.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,00,881, new cases 118, death toll 13,508, recovered 9,84,327, active cases 3,046, tests today 30,450, Total tests 1,10,88,488.

