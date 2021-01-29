Raipur, Jan 29 (PTI) With 370 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's infection tally rose to 3,04,689 and toll to 3,689, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,96,642 after 45 people were discharged from hospitals and 410 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,358 active cases, he said.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Raipur district reported 108 cases, taking its total count to 53,214, including 773 deaths. Durg recorded 46 new cases and Bilaspur 32. Of the seven deaths recorded during the day, one took place on Friday, three on Thursday and three earlier," he said.

With 20,536 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 41,83,582, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,04,689, New cases 370, Deaths 3,689, Recovered 2,96,642, Active cases 4,358, tests today 20,536, total tests 41,83,582.

