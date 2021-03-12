Raipur, Mar 12 (PTI) With 447 COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,16,311 and toll to 3,880, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,08,854 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 352 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,577 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district saw 121 new cases, taking its total count to 56,802, including 814 deaths. Durg recorded 106 new cases and Bilaspur 27, among other districts, Of the deaths recorded during the day, two each took place on Friday and Thursday and one earlier," he said.

With 28,636 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 51,20,879.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,16,311, New cases 447, Deaths 3,880, Recovered 3,08,854, Active cases 3,577, Tests today 28,636, Total tests 51,20,879.

