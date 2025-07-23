Chandigarh [India], July 23 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has issued a notice of Rs 12.76 lakh to former BJP MP Kirron Kher for non-payment of rent for a government-allocated house, sources said.

The notice, dated June 24, was sent by the Assistant Rent Controller. According to official sources, Kher was allotted a government residence in Sector 7. The outstanding licence fee for the property has accumulated to Rs 12,76,418. In case of non-payment, an annual interest of 12 per cent will be levied on the due amount.

The notice directs that payment must be made either via demand draft or bank transfer. Before making the payment, the concerned cashier must be contacted to obtain the payment details.

In response, Kirron Kher stated that she learnt about the dues only through media reports.

According to a press statement from her office, "Further, as per Rule SR 317-AM-21 of the House Allotment Committee (HAC), the following provisions apply with regard to license fee after retirement: Up to 4 months from the date of retirement, the normal license fee is applicable. Beyond 4 months and up to 6 months--50 times the normal license fee is chargeable.

"Beyond six months and up to seven months--100 times the normal license fee is chargeable. However, it has been observed that the department has directly charged 100 times the normal license fee beyond the initial 4-month period, i.e., upto 05.10.2024, which appears to be inconsistent with the applicable rules," the statement said.

The statement further read, "A clarification and revision of calculation in accordance with the above-mentioned rule is requested. Additionally, an amount of Rs 26,106 has been charged as 25 per cent additional rent from 08.11.2014 to the date of vacation. I would appreciate if you could kindly clarify the basis and rules under which this 25 per cent additional rent has been levied."

Kher also questioned the interest charged on the dues. "It has also come to notice that a sum of Rs 59,680 has been charged as interest at 12 per cent per annum up to 30.04.2025. Since no notice or intimation regarding outstanding dues was ever served upon me, I fail to understand how such interest can be levied without prior demand or intimation. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to re-examine the calculations and provide a detailed breakup with justification for the charges levied," the statement added. (ANI)

