Chandigarh (Punjab) [India]. August 21 (ANI): A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to review the progress on directions issued during the previous meeting, as per an official release.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all concerned departments, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Security), and all Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Meets JP Nadda To Seek Better Health Facilities in Wayanad, Demands AIIMS in Kerala (See Pics).

During the deliberations, the Chairman underscored the critical importance of strict adherence to road safety norms and directed departments to establish specific timelines for the replacement and installation of road signage in accordance with the prescribed standards.

It was emphasised that uniform and clearly visible signage is instrumental in minimising accidents and ensuring smooth and safe mobility for all road users.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025 About Protecting Society While Encouraging E-Sports and Social Game Creators As Engines of Innovation: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central) was directed to undertake the removal of encroachments along the road passing through Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.

Further, the Chief Engineer was instructed to submit a certificate confirming that all bus queue shelters across the city are disability-friendly, thereby ensuring inclusivity and convenience for commuters, especially persons with disabilities.

The departments concerned were also asked to carry out pruning of trees along roadsides wherever branches obstruct the visibility of traffic signals so that safety and traffic discipline are not compromised.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the installation of bollards at all strategic points, noting that this measure contributes significantly to organised traffic management and enhanced pedestrian safety.

In conclusion, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated that road safety is a shared responsibility requiring active coordination among all stakeholders. Departments were urged to ensure effective and timely implementation of directions so that Chandigarh continues to strengthen its commitment to safer roads and inclusive mobility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)