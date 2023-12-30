Chandigarh [India], December 30 (ANI): To ensure safe and peaceful celebrations and keeping in view the enthusiasm of the general public on New Year's Eve, Chandigarh Police has issued an advisory urging all citizens to cooperate with police officials on duty.

"Law & order, traffic arrangements have been made. Chandigarh Traffic Police will conduct a special drive against traffic violations in the city on the eve of New Year 2024, and strict legal action shall be taken against violators and their driving licences may be suspended or cancelled," said the advisory by Chandigarh police.

"Persons found consuming liquor at public places, creating nuisance on public roads and public places, creating noise pollution and indulging in hooliganism shall be dealt with strictly as per law. Special Drunken Driving Nakas will also be set up at various places, and surprise checks will be conducted," it added.

Apart from that following security arrangements in the city, Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Chandigarh said, " More than 1000 police officers are ready, special forces will be deployed for drunk and driving, paramilitary forces are also being deployed, ITBP and CRPF have come to us. No illegal activities will be allowed."

Chandigarh Police shall be regulating traffic and assisting the general public for the maintenance of peace and order. The inconvenience caused to the general public on account of these restrictions is regretted.

Residents of these surrounding areas and road stretches are hereby advised to carry identity proof (mentioning their residence address) for accessing these roads during the restriction period so that there is no inconvenience to them.

Further, traffic will be regulated in a one-way system around Elante Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1.

The general public is also advised to park their vehicles in earmarked parking spaces only, and they are further advised not to park vehicles on footpaths, cycle tracks or main roads to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion. (ANI)

