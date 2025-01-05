Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing cold spell and dense fog, the Chandigarh Administration announced changes in school timings for government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the Union Territory.

As per the order issued, classes in physical mode were suspended for classes up to eighth standard, however, online classes would be held from 9 am onwards.

For students in Classes 9 to 12, physical classes will start only after 9:30 am and conclude by 3:30 pm Timings for staff can be adjusted accordingly.

Further, the order issued mentioned that schools conducting pre-board classes were permitted to open by 9 am and the timings for the staff could be regulated accordingly.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Chandigarh's minimum temperature on Saturday at 9 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, dense fog has severely impacted visibility in the city, causing disruptions in flight operations at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Two flights--one to Mumbai and another to Delhi--have been cancelled so far.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

Visuals showed people layered in woollen clothes sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Sanjay Kumar Rathore, a local said that he was unable to work properly in the harsh weather.

"It is very cold.. it is getting very difficult for us. We are not able to work as well.. we are poor and we don't have any option except to work in this harsh weather," Rathore said speaking to ANI.

In Ayodhya, weather patterns took a turn.

A thick layer of fog blanketed the city and the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

The low visibility due to the fog reduced the visibility in the city to 50 metres and has also disrupted the traffic.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said that there was barely any visibility in the city.

"It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

IMD had issued an alert regarding a fresh active western disturbance in Northwest India from January 10 to 12.

Under the influence of this western disturbance, light rainfall is expected in the north western states. (ANI)

