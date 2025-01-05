Kolkata, January 5: The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, a popular game in the capital of West Bengal, consists of eight rounds (bazis). Players need to be in Kolkata to participate in this Satta Matka-style lottery. The results for the Kolkata FF lottery, including the winning numbers, will be announced after each round on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, January 5, 2025, will be revealed as each bazi concludes.

The Kolkata FF lottery is a fast-paced speculative game held daily, with eight rounds. Every 90 minutes, the Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers of are revealed. This exciting game offers participants the chance to win prizes with a minimal investment. Those who have purchased tickets for the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check below for the winning numbers and view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 5, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 5, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Where To Check Kolkata FF Result?

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a popular game in Kolkata, West Bengal, known for its fast-paced format and frequent draws. Participants can check the results is through official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. These platforms update the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart in real-time, providing you with the latest winning numbers for each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players can refer to the Kolkata FF Lottery Chart above or visit the provided websites to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result. While lotteries are permitted in 13 states, gambling and betting remain banned in many regions. Nevertheless, numerous platforms advertise these activities under the guise of gaming.

