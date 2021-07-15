Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport and Information & Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah slammed Telugu Desam Party's Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making "baseless accusations and spreading lies" against the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy led govt for the past few days.

"He has no moral right to speak against our govt. He is not fit to stand as even an opposition party leader," said Venkatramaiah.

On controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state, Venkatramaiah said, "YSRCP govt's efforts have received recognition at the national level for containing the virus and that AP is the second-best state in India in containing the virus. NITI Ayog said that AP is best in providing healthcare services."

Venkatramaiah also accused Naidu of provoking the govt employees about the noncancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme system by Reddy. He claimed the CM has fulfilled 90 per cent of poll promises in these two years and he would definitely fulfil the remaining promises in the remaining tenure.

On Special Category Status to state issue, Venkatramaiah said, "Although the YSRCP has got the majority of MP seats from Andhra, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi government that has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. Hence they don't need our support. So, there is no remote possibility of bargaining with the centre. Yet, we have been trying for special status. We are raising that matter in all possible forums."

Responding to Naidu's allegation about the Krishna river water dispute and farming in Krishna Delta, Venkatramaiah said, "it is during Naidu's regime that cropping in Krishna Delta reduced from two to one. Farmers of this region lost one crop season, courtesy of Chandrababu Naidu. Such a person is now preaching lessons to us, added Venkatramaiah."

"Naidu is lying that he had given water to the Rayalaseema region during his tenure. It is not at all true. He suggested constructing Vaikunthapuram Barrage, however, he did not even lay a single brick for that project," added Venkatramiah.

"In fact, it is he who had remained a mute spectator when K Chandrashekhar Rao was building illegal projects on river Krishna. At that time Naidu didn't utter even a single word which led to the present controversy between both states. Today he is asking why Krishna waters are being wasted and drained into the Bay of Bengal. Doesn't he know the reason", asked Venkatramaiah.

On allegations of Jagan colluding with KCR, Venkatramaiah said, "Naidu since 2010 has been joining hands with all possible parties to prevent Jagan's political growth. He had colluded with Congress, he had tied up with TRS, he had allied with BJP, he had snapped with BJP and is now trying again to collude with BJP. So many turns he has taken in the last 10 years, and now accusing our party and our leader."

He pointed out that Naidu is speaking about the welfare of Tribal people nowadays. However, he did not give any Ministry to STs during his regime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)