India News | Change Inevitable in West Bengal: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhwat Predicts BJP's Success in State Polls

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday expressed confidence in BJP's victory in West Bengal elections, stressing that change is "inevitable" in the state.

He further credited the Election Commission of India for ensuring fair voting process and elections, adding that this time polling will be a reflection of people's voice in West Bengal.

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"I am sure that this time change is inevitable in West Bengal as the general public of West Bengal has made up their mind for the change... We hope that the people vote for change and in the same number and proportion as they did during the first phase... The people conveyed their mandate through the voting percentage. I believe that this time the voting will be a reflection of people's voice as the ECI has ensured transparency in the voting process," he told ANI.

This comes after Campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election in West Bengal on Monday, with political parties giving one last strong push for the second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections before voters exercise their franchise on April 29.

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The Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district witnessed tension between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the final hours of campaigning.

The incident took place amid heightened political activity as both parties intensified their campaign efforts ahead of polling. Supporters of both sides reportedly came face-to-face, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Earlier on Monday, in a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal on the last day of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity, exuding optimism that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be a candidate of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

With the beginning of the silence period, the fate of 142 constituencies will now be decided on April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)