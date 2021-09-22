Palghar, Sep 22 (PTI) A case of cheating has been registered against a doctor at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

A woman who lives in Hyderabad recently filed a complaint that the doctor cheated her to the tune of Rs nine lakh by promising to cure her schizophrenia.

She first learnt about him from his YouTube promotional videos, she told police.

No arrest has been made yet and probe is on, police said.

