Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Chennai-based Facility Successfully Quarantines US Shrimps

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 08:15 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Chennai-based Facility Successfully Quarantines US Shrimps

Kochi, June 12 (PTI): Chennai-based Aquatic Quarantine Facility (AQF) has successfully quarantined 3,600 whiteleg shrimps from Hawaii, USA, at a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marine species landed in the capital city of Tamil Nady on June 4 through a chartered flight arranged by six hatchery operators.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717.

The shrimps were quarantined for five days with 97.12 per cent of survival before handing them over to the hatchery operators, the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) said in a statement here on Friday. The efforts of the facility ensured the high survival percentage of the species, and this was appreciated by the hatchery operators and farmers, the MPEDA chairman Srinivas said in the statement.

He lauded the Coastal Aquaculture Authority of the Ministry of Fisheries for the successful operation of AQF. "During the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown, AQF was open in May and planned to accommodate maximum hatcheries and import maximum whiteleg shrimps to ensure the hatcheries get adequate brooders to produce seeds," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Another 25,000 of the broodstock are expected to be quarantined by this month-end, the statement added.

The AQF, which was established in 2009, is being operated by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquatics (RGCA), an institution under the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

India holds second position in shrimp production in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement