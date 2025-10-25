New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Delhi Government has given permission to reopen the Chhath Puja Ghat located under the pontoon bridge near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The permission was granted after the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva spoke with officials at the request of many residents of East Delhi belonging to the Purvanchal community to reopen the Ghat, according to a BJP release.

The representative of the Purvanchal community met the Delhi BJP President on Friday, and they informed him that in 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal government had closed the Chhath Puja Ghat.

The members of Bihar Jagran Manch requested Virendra Sachdeva to help reopen this Chhath Ghat.

The Delhi BJP President immediately spoke with local officials and obtained permission to reconstruct the ghat, said the release.

This morning, Sachdeva visited the under-construction Chhath Ghat beneath the Yamuna Bank Metro Station, participated in the cleaning drive, and said that by building this ghat, the aspirations of the Bihar community living in nearby areas like Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar have been fulfilled.

He added that while the Kejriwal government used to obstruct religious and cultural festivals, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is promoting celebrations filled with joy and enthusiasm among the people.

Accompanying Sachdeva were NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh, MLA Abhay Verma, Shahdara District BJP President Deepak Gaba, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, Councillor Sandeep Kapoor, and a large number of Bihar Jagran Manch members who participated in the cleanliness drive at the ghat.

Meanwhile, Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive at Bhairav Ghat along the Yamuna riverbank, where he helped clean the area ahead of Chhath Puja.

During the drive, Sachdeva hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of neglecting cleanliness and only engaging in politics.

Sachdeva said, "The area had not been cleaned for the past five years, and the Aam Aadmi Party government had only engaged in politics. They only know how to make accusations."

He also claimed that the BJP government under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had ensured proper cleaning of the ghats.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday inspected preparations at a ghat in Sonia Vihar ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 and said that a spectacular Chhath will be held in the National Capital this time. (ANI)

