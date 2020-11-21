New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Devotees across the country offered morning prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja on Saturday.

While many chose to stay back home to offer the "doosra arghya" to the rising sun from temporary water bodies, made specifically for the festival inside their campuses, a large number of people across Jharkhand's Ranchi, Bihar's Patna and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river ghats on the concluding day of the four-day Chhath Puja today.

While people gathered at Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, the Ganga banks in Varanasi and Patna were abuzz with devotees, keeping the COVID-19 protocols at bay.

Among other places, Mumbai, Delhi and Bhubaneswar too witnessed the Chhath morning rituals amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

In Ranchi, former Congress MP, Subodh Kant Sahay was also seen offering prayers at Hatania Talab. "It is good that the government has respected the sentiments of the people. Amid various restrictions, people have come here due to their faith. People are also following social distancing," he told ANI.

On the fourth and the last day, devotees pray to the Sun God on the river banks at sunrise and end their fast.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. (ANI)

