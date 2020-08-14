Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Sixteen Naxals including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada on Thursday.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, "16 Naxals have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district."

"Three of them are commander-level Naxals and were carrying rewards on their heads. There are five cases each registered against two and four cases against one Naxal," he added.

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered Naxals used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia. (ANI)

